Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in a heartwarming video shared by Leicester City's TikTok page, celebrated their win over Birmingham with his Nigerian teammates

The Ghanaian footballer ran to share the moment with Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, laughing and smiling with them

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians and Nigerians were pleased to see the brotherly love between the African stars

Ghanaian footballer Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in a touching video posted on Leicester City's TikTok page, was all joy as he celebrated the team's recent triumph over Birmingham. The heartening video showed Issahaku joyfully embracing his Nigerian teammates, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku celebrates with Kelechi Iheanacho and Ndidi Photo Source: Leicester City

As the final whistle blew, marking Leicester City's success on the pitch, Issahaku wasted no time in expressing his elation. With smiles and laughter, the three African stars showed how excited they were, screaming into the camera that recorded them.

The video captured the bond shared among the trio as Issahaku ran towards Iheanacho and Ndidi, eager to partake in the victory with his teammates. The Ghanaian player chose to celebrate with the two Nigerian stars, which hinted at how close they were.

Ghanaians and Nigerians, proud of their representatives on the international stage, were quick to applaud the heartwarming bond between Issahaku, Iheanacho, and Ndidi. Other Leicester City fans in the comments also praised Issahaku's performance in the 3-2 win.

Issahaku sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ellis said:

Abdul keeping everyone’s spirit at a max he is pure skill and vibes my star boy

Vorjax wrote:

Love this guys energy you’d think he hasn’t played a full 95 minutes of football

Yakubu Somed (Super Trapper) reacted:

We the northerners are proud of you! Young king .. stay focused.

Issahaku gets teased by Ndidi

In another story, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in a hilarious video, was spotted napping during a training session in the gym by teammate Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigerian superstar started taking a video of the Ghanaian and teased him that he came all the way from Africa to sleep in training.

The hilarious banter between the two teammates made many social media users laugh as they admired their bond.

