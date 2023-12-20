Tyrone Iras Marhguy, a student at Achimota School in Ghana, bagged 8As in WAEC's 2023 WASSCE

Rapper Reggie Rockstone has added his remarks to the long list of people praising the young genius for his stellar performance

The musician urged a standing ovation for Tyrone on X, where fans and followers celebrated the achievement

Rapper Reggie Rockstone has celebrated Rastafarian Tyrone Iras Marhguy after the Achimota School student aced his 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

On Tuesday, December 19, it emerged that Marhguy earned 8As in all his subjects set by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The hip-life pioneer lavished the whizz-kid with high praise alongside the outstanding results.

"SHALL WE ALL STAND UP FOR "MY GUY" MARHGUY!!! THE EYE RAS TIE EEN OWN ( TYRONE) @achimotaschool. CONGRATS AND THE PRIDE I GET BOUT U JAH KNOW! @blakofe. THANKS FOR HEADS UP," the rapper captioned his post on X (Twitter).

See Reggie Rockstone's post below:

Peeps commend Tyrone Iras Marhguy

After Rockstone's post surfaced on X, fans and followers of the rapper heaped accolades on Marhguy.

@marhguy_tyrone reacted:

Thank you so much, Papa.

@CHRISMON_NEY commented:

Rasta a wasan aben.

@profdublyn_zee indicated:

Standing ovation.

@OsmanScofield3 said:

Ras for life.

