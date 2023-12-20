NSMQ genius Selinam Kofi Mortey has added another remarkable achievement to his brilliant milestones

The genius aced all his subjects in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

Netizens have lavished him with high praises after his outstanding results surfaced on the internet

One of the contestants who represented the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC Legon) at the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Selinam Kofi Mortey, has excelled again.

He's earned 8As in this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

2023 WASSCE results of NSMQ star Selinam Kofi Mortey pop up.

This is another milestone coming after PRESEC Legon won the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Mortey's excellence results were posted on X (Twitter) by the user BhadextPATOA (@bhadext).

''2023 NSMQ winner Selinam of Presec Legon giving straight A1s Top guy Blue,'' the caption read.

Netizens commend Selinam Kofi Mortey

Reactions trailed the post made by BhadextPATOA on X as netizens heaped praises on Mortey.

@Mark_7337 commented:

Simple f3f33f3.

@SHSTertiaryBlog reacted:

Great!

@HARRISON4253884 indicated:

Cherley, all heads are not equal; some came n pass through the school n others the school passed through them wow.

WASSCE results of NSMQ star Zuweira Baba Mohammed

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Zuweira Baba Mohammed, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, excelled in the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Besides capturing the hearts of Ghanaians with her impressive performance in the intense contest, she bagged commendable grades in the exams.

The Tamale Senior High School alumna earned 6As when the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released her results.

