Kumasi SHS's contestants in the 2023 NSMQ, Semereka Kwabena Kyerema and Amponsah Martinson Kwabena, achieved eight As in their WASSCE exams

Despite being eliminated in the NSMQ quarter-finals, their academic excellence is evident, with both students securing outstanding results

The boys competed against Achimota School and Osei Kyeretwie SHS in the NSMQ

Semereka Kwabena Kyerema and Amponsah Martinson Kwabena, the two main contestants who represented Kumasi Senior High School in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz recorded perfect results in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A collage of the Kumasi High NSMQ contestants and their WASSCE results

The results shared on social media showed that both Semereka Kwabena Kyerema and Amponsah Martinson Kwabena scored eight As.

During the 2023 NSMQ contest, Achimota School evicted Kumasi High at the quarter-final stage.

Kumasi High competed against Achimota School, Osei Kyeretwie SHS and Achimota School for a semi-final slot.

Reactions to the post

Ghanaians have applauded the boys from Kumasi High for such a remarkable feat. Read some of the comments below.

Isaac Yaw Owusu said:

Congratulations to them Mmeranteɛ.

Dominic Addo wrote:

Congrats Martinson and Semereka

Felicia Dakwa said:

Wow this is excellence

Collins Boakye Dankwa wrote:

Congrats Abrante3 Martinson! Continue to soar higher and higher

Caven Nana Akwasi Amoako-Ogyampa said:

Congratulations the “Kwabena Square”!

Source: YEN.com.gh