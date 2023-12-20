Ghanaian media personality KOD has promised Rastafarian Tyrone Iras Marhguy GH¢3,000.00 worth of Christmas shopping

It follows the Achimota School learner's outstanding success in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

Since making the offer on Facebook, online users have flooded the comments section with diverse remarks

Media personality and entrepreneur KOD, known privately as Kofi Okyere-Darko, has offered GH¢3,000.00 worth of Christmas shopping to Rastafarian Tyrone Iras Marhguy.

It comes after Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician Stonebwoy promised to gift the prodigy tickets to his upcoming BHIM concert, scheduled for Friday, December 22.

KOD offers GH¢3k worth of shopping to Achimota star Tyrone Marhguy. Photo credit: Kofi Okyere-Darko/@marhguy_tyrone (X).

Source: Facebook

Marhguy has again come under the spotlight due to his stellar performance in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). He achieved 8As in all the subjects.

See a post of Marhguy celebrating the milestone on X below:

KOD took to his vibrant Facebook account to congratulate the Achimota School learner and promised Christmas shopping at NINETEEN57, a leading Pan-African luxury men's clothing brand in Accra.

"My Motown peeps, please connect him. Only Rasta can liberate the people," the media star and business founder urged.

See KOD's post below:

KOD offers Achimota star Tyrone GH¢3k worth of Xmas shopping. Photo credit: Kofi Okyere-Darko.

Source: Facebook

Peeps react to KOD's post

Reactions followed the post by KOD on Facebook, where many lauded the kind gesture. Others shared diverse remarks.

Dzifa Gbeho-Bampoh gushed:

Awww, that's so nice of you.

Kofi Okyere-Darko replied:

Dzifa Gbeho-Bampoh D, didn't we all get motivated to the top? He's done well.

Jennifer Ama Honu commented:

He looks like you!

Karen Amponsah mentioned:

Congratulations to You, Akora.

Kwaku Sammy said:

Congratulations to him. God bless you, Sir, for this kindness.

Akos Akos reacted:

Wow, God bless you.

Richard Odehe Kakalo-Ofei reacted:

Congratulations to him for his exceptional performance. Note, however, that the issue at the time was not against his intellectual prowess but a matter of rules and regulations that needed adherence by all statuses of persons.

Elisha Quamina Nketiah indicated:

Achimota is known for excellence and discipline. Many of the students obtained straight A1s. Congratulations to Achimota School and the students.

John Gyimah posted:

Only Rasta can liberate the people; congratulations, Rasta!

NiiSoul Ankrah said:

This is good, big bro… God bless you.

Bbkal Man commented:

Nicely done, Rastafari blessings.

Maame Esi Franny mentioned:

Well done to him and the teachers who made him.

Millicent Aguwine Atuguba reacted:

The need to embrace diversity is coming to light.

Nene Azu reacted:

Lovely! A great Lee deed. Cheers.

Maseko Destiny-carver Edward indicated:

Thanks for honouring the Rastaman. Selah.

Background to Tyrone's stormy SHS academic journey

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, two Rastafarian students, sued the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, the Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General for refusing to enrol them, citing school regulations that required them to shave their dreadlocks.

The court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, established that the rules cannot constrain the two students' fundamental human rights.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh