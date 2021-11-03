Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah's first daughter Emmanuella Owusu Bempah recently popped up on social media

Glorious Word Power Ministries International founder Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah's daughter Emmanuella recently trended on social media.

Emmanuella, who is the first daughter of Owusu Bempah, turned a year older on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

It was in celebration of her birthday that close friends and associates took to their social media pages to share her photos.

More photos of Owusu Bempah's daughter, Emmanuella, has been sighted online Photo source: @elleshairgh, @gloriouswordpower

Following YEN.com.gh's earlier report on her birthday, more photos of Emmanuella have popped up on social media.

The new photos just confirm that Emmanuella is a very beautiful young lady.

Check out some of the photos as sighted on Emmanuella's Instagram below:

1. Ella looked good on her birthday:

2. Her braids are lovely:

3. Dressed for church:

4. Ella is feeling herself in white:

5. This turquoise dress just looks good on her:

6. Ella combines African print and jeans perfectly:

7. She looks marvelous in bone straight hair:

8. A casual look from Ella:

9. Sitting pretty in caramel:

10. Ella jams to Sarkodie's song:

What does Owusu Bempah's daughter do?

As YEN.com.gh once reported, Emmanuella is an entrepreneur who has business interests in the fashion industry.

She owns a wig (hair) line and lash line. She also owns the Elle's Allure Studio at East Legon in Accra.

It is no surprise that most of her posts are advertising hair products.

Ella celebrates dad on Fathers' Day

The young lady first made news headlines in 2020 as she joined others to celebrate her dad during the Fathers' Day celebrations in June.

In a video, Emmanuella was interviewed by one of the junior pastors of the church, Nana Adu Berchie, about how she reacted to criticisms of her dad and negative news in general.

