Gospel singer Piesie Esther and broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, together with Top Choco, Flora and Tango Prime, donated items to the Dzorwulu Special School

As part of activities of the donation exercise, they performed gospel songs to entertain the staff and children with special needs

The video melted the hearts of many as they applauded their initiative

Brand ambassadors of Flora by Delta Pappermill, Serwaa Amihere and Piesie Esther spent the day with special kids at the Dzorwulu Special School.

While there, from Top Choco, Flora and Tango Prime, they donated items brands of which they are ambassadors. They also donated items to the school to help with its upkeep.

Piesie Esther and Serwaa Amihere at the Dzorwulu Special School. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere and Piesie Esther serenade the special kids with gospel songs

One video from the donation exercise that has since gone viral was when media personality Serwaa Amihere and gospel singer Piesie Esther grabbed the microphone to entertain the staff and children with special needs at the school.

The duo sang melodious gospel songs by Piesie Esther amidst cheers and applause from the special students and the staff.

Below is a video of Serwaa Amihere singing passionately alongside Piesie Esther.

Reactions to the video of Piesie Esther and Serwaa Amihere serenading the special kids with their sweet voices

Below are some of the lovely comments from people after watching the video of Serwaa Amihere and Piesie Esther entertaining the special kids with gospel songs:

taggor1 said:

Women of valor

iamkbagyeman said:

Serwaa is a blessed lady no matter how hard people try to bring her down. Everything about her is beautiful.

kobby_stone19 said:

You can’t defeat a confident woman! ❤

the_realhammonds said:

Keep typing negative.. She’s still moving. Her heart is what God sees..Those chastising her, are you done fixing yourselves.. I like what someone said; God ll not ask you about her sins, focus on YOURSELF

eska_del said:

Soo Beautiful

naalois_bel said:

beautiful

Below are videos and photos from the donation exercise by Flora, Top Choco and Tango Prime.

Below is a video of Serwaa Amihere and the team serving the special kids with snacks.

"Kind soul": Serwaa Amihere danced with special kids, made them smile in the video

Media personality Serwaa Amihere embarked on corporate social responsibility with the brands she is an ambassador of; Top Choco, Flora, and Tango Prime at the Dzorwulu Special School.

While there, she performed choreography with the special kids, which put a smile on their faces.

Many people talked about how touching the video was after watching it on their social media feeds.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh