A video of a young trotro mate-turned-singer has surfaced online, prompting several comments from internet users. The young man, who goes by the showbiz name JoeyNado, was at Hitz FM to promote his music career.

JoeyNado used to work as a bus conductor, popularly known as trotro mate in Ghana. After years of doing the job, he decided to start a career as a musician.

Trotro mate-turned-singer wows Ghanaians

During the interview, the host, Andy Dosty, expressed his love for the talented young man. He admonished listeners and the studio crew to sow a seed in the guy's music career.

Excited listeners, who could not hide their love for the young man, decided to support his career. They sent him cash and other gifts during the interview. A member of the crew also promised to give him GH¢500 on the spot.

JoeyNado, who could not hide his excitement, expressed immense gratitude to the listeners of the show, the host, and the crew who gave him the opportunity to be interviewed. He also thanked everyone who sent him money to boost his new career.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens have shared their reactions to the video of JoeyNado. See some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

nanaboat822 said:

See this world err just relax God will bless everyone

kwaku_despite added:

Nana Addo paa

fran_cissssssss added:

I wan dash you money, you replied eyy mana eyy mana

augustus.brown.167 said:

The boy is gooooood

nanaboateng579 added:

Things we love to see. Nice one Andy

kristo4i added:

Bless

