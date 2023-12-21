Ghanaian influencers Hajia Bintu, Dulcie Boateng and a few of their famous friends showed up and showed out at the 26th birthday celebration of famous twins The Mitch Brothers

The dress code required that guests arrived dressed in an African print attire while looking their best

Ghanaian influencers known as The Mitch Brothers celebrated their 26th birthday on December 20, 2023, and they threw an African-themed party.

Dulcie Boateng, The Mitch Brothers, Hajia Bintu and others. Image Credit: @nana_mitch

Source: TikTok

The Mitch Brothers throw an African themed birthday party

In light of celebrating them turning a year older, The Mitch Brothers threw an African themed birthday party.

All their friends who showed up were dressed in their best African print attires. However, the ladies had theirs sewn with an ancient twist.

Hajia Bintu, Dulcie Boateng, Yankey Himself and a few others were present to celebrate with the celebrants.

Video of Hajia Bintu, Dulcie Boateng and other Ghanaian influencers showing off their African inspired looks.

African food served at the party

To match the theme of the party, only local meals were served. Below is a video of Ghanaian influencers enjoying their sumptuous meals.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on their outfits

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section. Others also admired the personalities of Dulcie Boateng, Johnny and the rest of the team.

Birthday wishes also poured in for the twins as many bestowed God's blessings upon their lives.

Below are some of the lovely comments:

EfuaJulie said:

Dulcie and Johnny are always extra OMG my people Happy birthday the Twins❤️

user2299958222113 said:

Dulcie deserves a reality show.

DaughterofZion12 said:

Happy birthday more money.

HIS ROYAL ASHAWO said:

The hook up plug got me laughing

