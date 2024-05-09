Ghanaian musician Olivetheboy's Asylum was released in March 2024, and famous Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd curated a dance challenge for it

However, many people have alleged that a part of the dance challenge imitated the goal celebration of retired Ghanaian professional footballer Asamoah Gyan

Many Ghanaians shared their opinions on the debate

Dancegod Lloyd and Asamoah Gyan in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @dancegodlloyd and @asamoah_gyan3

The battle of the dance moves

Many fans have taken to social media and debated whether famous Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd is the originator of the dance moves to musician Olivetheboy's banger Asylum.

This comes at the back of Bigg Paradise and Eii Scanty on Kwadwo Sheldon's YouTube Channel, which discussed the origination of the famous dance moves.

In the YouTube video, they played Dancegod Lloyd's dance challenge to Asylum and compared it to the goal celebration of Africa's top goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan.

According to the hosts of the show, Dancegod Lloyd might have drawn inspiration from the former Black Stars captain.

Below is a video comparing Dancegod Lloyd's dance challenge for Olivetheboy's Asylum and Asamoah Gyan's goal celebration.

Reactions to the debate surrounding the ownership of the dance moves

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians concerning Dancegod Lloyd allegedly copying Asamoah Gyan's dance moves for the official dance challenge of Olivetheboy's Asylum:

xl_khojorhemy said:

Ooh chale he no copy anything oo this dance come trend some time ago oo then Asamoah deh heat paaa

bhraqwarmy said:

I can actually see that KP BOATENG really wanted to enjoy the Ghana vibes den lifestyle before nanso fofie anto a' ta

starkishb said:

Why them copyright the dance ?.. .. every dance move in the world is a copied work if that's how we looking at em

manuell_otchere_torgzik said:

The only difference is the hand over the head oo..

ruru_plug said:

all the dances are from someone or somewhere you just do it better paired with a song then it becomes a hit , stop making it look weird

qwame_favryt said:

He actually did that dance In his hit single “African Girls” that featured Castro! Go watch

king_emmy_music said:

He copy the name and the index number all

