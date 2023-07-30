Ghanaian businesswoman Dulcie Boateng has put smiles on her mother's face by presenting her with half a million Ghana cedis on her birthday

The young brand influencer and her mother looked gorgeous in beautiful outfits and expensive jewellery

Some social media users have expressed mixed reactions after watching the trending video on social media

Famous Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng has surprised her gorgeous mother with a basket of Ghana cedis notes on her birthday.

The style influencer and young entrepreneur took her mother on a dinner date and made the presentation to her.

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng slays expensive wigs. Photo credit: @dulcie.x

Source: Instagram

The beautiful woman who looks younger than her age starts counting the bundles of cash while smiling graciously in the viral video.

Dulcie Boateng slayed in a spaghetti strap ruched dress and blond hairstyle, and her mother snatched her waist in an African print dress.

Some social media users have commented on the video of Dulcie Boateng presenting half of a million Ghana cedis to her mother

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

maame_akua_esi_nsonwaa stated:

I think National Security should investigate this lady and her source of income. I come in peace

Try. Yellow stated:

Some of you are so naive. This lady takes ten ambassadorial deals a month and charges 12k per person times ten times 12 months. She does other forms of advertisement that capture more than that. U guys never want to see a young lady prosper cause you’re not making it lol.

efua_eduwaa_sey stated:

GRA observing from afar with a bombastic side eye

Awuraamponsaah stated:

Na adwuma b3n na woba no y3?

tsotsoo_sooyoo stated

You people should leave the young lady alone!!!!!!!! If it’s fake and easy as you claim, do some erh

_anojen stated:

This is the new gang of slay Queens in town oooo....herh into what work paaaa do these young girls do? Asking for the readers association

Tillygoddess stated:

So someone can't spoil her mum in peace Again .... she has worked hard for it let her celebrate her mum

Watch the video below;

Dulcie Boateng looks stunning in a pink gown for her birthday shoot

The April born looked magnificent in a pink attention-seeking floor-sweeping gown for her birthday photoshoot.

In the lovely photo, Dulcie Boateng wore a long centre-parted curly hairstyle and a beautiful necklace.

Dulcie Boateng looks regal in a beaded dress

The fashionista Dulcie Boateng flaunted her skin in a corseted and beaded Asoebi dress for an event in Lagos, Nigeria.

Dulcie Boateng hangs out with Hajia Bintu

In a beautiful video, the intelligent and curvy brand influencer Hajia Bintu and Dulcie Boateng looks daring in skintight outfits.

