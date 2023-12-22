Shatta Wale has been on an online ranting spree since his first comment about the Play Ghana campaign

The Ghanaian artiste threw harsh swipes at presenter Abeiku Santana in one of his posts

Netizens shared their thoughts on Shatta Wale's latest decision to go against everyone

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale shared his standpoint about the Play Ghana appeal that was recently forwarded to the government.

Ever since the artiste shared his stance, he had been on a spree, ridiculing his colleague artiste and other industry professionals and calling them poor and incompetent.

Shatta Wale's latest victim is Abeiku Sanatana, an ace broadcaster currently with Okay FM and UTV.

Shatta Wale blasts Abeiku Santana Photo source: Twitter/ShattaWale, Twitter/AbeikuSantana

Abeiku Santana hails Shatta Wale for his fierceness

One of Shatta Wale's fans shared a video of Abeiku Santana praising Shatta Wale for his approach in calling out some of the Ghana music industry's ills.

In the video, the presenter credited him for setting the stage for other Ghanaian musicians to be well respected by showrunners and executives.

However, Shatta Wale deemed Abeiku Santana to be late to the party as the Ghanaian musician descended on him.

The controversial Ghanaian musician called Abeiku Santana a fool and reminded him of the many times the presenter had gone against him.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's ranting spree

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Shatta Wale's rant against Abeiku Sanatana.

@BrightDaavi exclaimed:

You really get haters waaa

@SpSoftie remarked:

Lat them see you succeed their stït they say can never take you back.

@GadafiIbrahim84 replied:

I think the insult is very wrong.How is it bad to give you your flowers whilst you’re still alive??? Abeiku is just being honest with himself so insulting on this issue is very bad. You could have done better

@bhlackhearted said:

Buh shata sometimes manage the foolishness erh

Samini berates Shatta Wale for bastardising the Play Ghana campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the face-off between Shatta Wale and Samini over the Play Ghana music campaign, which was recently forwarded to the government.

Shatta Wale's derogatory statements about the campaign were not welcomed by Samini, who took to social media to call him out.

