2023 AFCON: Ivorian Man Warns Ghana Ahead Of Match Against Egypt: "Don't Let The Arabs Beat You"
- An Ivorian man on the streets of Côte d'Ivoire spoke to Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper ahead of the country's game with Egypt
- He warned Ghanaians not to lose the game to the Arabs, otherwise, they would be sent back home to Accra
- The video sparked debate on social media, while many were hopeful about the Black Stars beating the Pharaohs, others expressed doubt
An Ivorian man has warned the Ghana senior national football team, the Black Stars, ahead of their much-anticipated game against The Pharaohs of Egypt on January 18, 2024.
Ivorian man warns the Black Stars
In the video, the Ivorian man shared his thoughts on the match between Ghana and Egypt with Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper.
While walking on the streets of Côte d'Ivoire, the unidentified man warned the Black Stars of Ghana not to lose their second match when they play against Egypt on January 18, 2024.
"We will send all of you back to Ghana. Tomorrow, if you let those Arabs beat you, we will send all of you Ghanaians back home to Accra. Ghana must go Accra," he said.
Meanwhile, the Black Stars lost 2:1 in their first match against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, in the group stage of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Below is a video of an Ivorian man speaking ahead of the match between Ghana and Egypt.
Ghanaians reacted to the Ivorian man's statements
Below are some of the reactions concerning the video:
lily_nomsy said:
I can’t wait to laugh at Ghanaians.With love from Nigeria
ace_kofi said:
Salah go score hatrick sef
__.vinaa said:
Then you’ll sack us wai
wwtwins_snr said:
Hahaha they can’t wait, but it will not happen
2023 AFCON: Ghanaian supporters gather to pray for the Black Stars ahead of their second match against Egypt
twilight_queenjulia said:
Abeg you self rest
lavida_glow said:
We need to buy some people football. Let’s see what they can do
Old video of Ghana's 6:1 win over Egypt pops up, fans descend on the Black Stars
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars are preparing for their second 2023 AFCON game against the Pharaohs of Egypt.
In light of this, the Ghanaian team's opening game defeat to Cape Verde has cast a lot of doubt ahead of the upcoming game.
However, an old video of Ghana's 6-1 victory over Egypt in 2013 has rekindled the anticipation for the game.
