An Ivorian man on the streets of Côte d'Ivoire spoke to Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper ahead of the country's game with Egypt

He warned Ghanaians not to lose the game to the Arabs, otherwise, they would be sent back home to Accra

The video sparked debate on social media, while many were hopeful about the Black Stars beating the Pharaohs, others expressed doubt

An Ivorian man has warned the Ghana senior national football team, the Black Stars, ahead of their much-anticipated game against The Pharaohs of Egypt on January 18, 2024.

Ivorian man and a Black Stars supporter in photos. Image Credit: @ghhyper1 and Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Ivorian man warns the Black Stars

In the video, the Ivorian man shared his thoughts on the match between Ghana and Egypt with Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper.

While walking on the streets of Côte d'Ivoire, the unidentified man warned the Black Stars of Ghana not to lose their second match when they play against Egypt on January 18, 2024.

"We will send all of you back to Ghana. Tomorrow, if you let those Arabs beat you, we will send all of you Ghanaians back home to Accra. Ghana must go Accra," he said.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars lost 2:1 in their first match against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, in the group stage of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Below is a video of an Ivorian man speaking ahead of the match between Ghana and Egypt.

Ghanaians reacted to the Ivorian man's statements

Below are some of the reactions concerning the video:

lily_nomsy said:

I can’t wait to laugh at Ghanaians.With love from Nigeria

ace_kofi said:

Salah go score hatrick sef

__.vinaa said:

Then you’ll sack us wai

wwtwins_snr said:

Hahaha they can’t wait, but it will not happen

twilight_queenjulia said:

Abeg you self rest

lavida_glow said:

We need to buy some people football. Let’s see what they can do

Old video of Ghana's 6:1 win over Egypt pops up, fans descend on the Black Stars

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars are preparing for their second 2023 AFCON game against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

In light of this, the Ghanaian team's opening game defeat to Cape Verde has cast a lot of doubt ahead of the upcoming game.

However, an old video of Ghana's 6-1 victory over Egypt in 2013 has rekindled the anticipation for the game.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh