Dr Likee and his comic cronies have been spotted in a new Christmas movie to be released soon

A trailer, which was published online, has Dr Likee playing a villain while Kyekyeku fills the role of the Messiah

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the upcoming movie and registered their anticipation

Ghanaian comedian and on-air personality Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene and Akabenezer, has starred in an upcoming movie about the birth and death of Christ.

The biblical movie with the Ghanaian actor is set to be released on one of the several YouTube channels affiliated with Dr Likee.

A trailer has been released, whetting the appetite of scores of netizens who were more than excited to watch the movie.

Dr Likee releases new Christmas movie Photo source: Instagram/poleeno_com

Source: Instagram

Kyekyeku gets the role of Messiah in Akakristo

Dr Likee and his Kumawood cronies have been prolific with their skits, gaining significant viewers on their several online platforms.

In their upcoming movie about Christmas, Kyekyeku will play the role of the Messiah while Ras Nene stars as one of the many villains bent on murdering Jesus Christ.

In the trailer released online, scores of netizens say they can't wait to see the full movie.

Netizens share their anticipation for the upcoming Kumawood movie

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they reviewed Dr Likee's new movie.

charming_adam reacted:

i like the philipo scene

fredoo_11 remarked:

Oww buh u manners try oo wow❤️

osagiesamson02 wrote:

You guys are superb

tpbonsuoliver said:

Why didn’t they use the guy who played Jesus before forgetting his name but he was very funny and articulate.

osagiesamson02 exclaimed:

You guys are superb

kwabenalovesama suggested:

@tpbonsuoliver not part of this crew. He could also have executed it well. Forgotten his name- Ghana Jesus

vigabwoy_network added:

These people errr

Ras Nene and cronies face Nana Ama McBrown on air

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ras Nene appeared on Nana Ama McBrown's cooking show, dubbed McBrown's Kitchen.

The actor was seen with Kyekyeku, 39/40, Shifo and Papa Kumasi as they battled with Nana Ama McBrown with several rounds of music performances on the show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh