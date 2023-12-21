Music executive Bullgod has relived the heated feud between Samini and Shatta Wale in the past

He recounted an experience with the two artistes that could have gone overboard

Bullgod also admitted that he and other colleagues had to play along even though they were friends

Shatta Wale's former manager, Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has taken fans back in time to the point in Samini and Shatta Wale's careers when their feud was at an all-time high.

The dancehall artistes, who were archrivals, recorded endless diss records bashing each other and their fanbases were taking harsh swipes at each other online.

Bullgod talked about how the era affected the relationships with his acquaintances in that industry.

Bullgod recounts experience with Samini and Shatta Wale together at the airport

According to Bulldog, he was friends with Antony Daning, aka Tony Pun, who was Samini's manager.

The founder of Bullhaus Entertainment shared a moment in time when the two artistes had been billed for a show in Kumasi.

At the airport, Bullgod admitted that he was unable to communicate with his friend Tony Pun in the presence of Shatta Wale and Samini because of the rivalry between the artistes.

He recounted his experience to Andy Dosty on the radio as they discussed trending issues in Ghana's showbiz industry.

Netizens share their thoughts on the infamous feud between Shatta Wale and Samini

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Shatta Wale and Samini's heated rivalry.

@wizzy_lifa said:

The beauty of the game

@OkutuTeye remarked:

Bulldog always make me laugh

@IsmailAbdulai01 added:

The beef was mad

Bullgod lashes out at Smaini over Black Sherif's comments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Bullgod's criticisms levelled at Samini after he led a team of colleagues, including Black Sherif, to submit a Play Ghana appeal to the government.

Black Sherif's comments were politicised by some Nigerian bloggers who threatened to blacklist him. That's where Bulldog blamed Samini for not anticipating such implications and not shielding the young Ghanaian artiste, especially after Black Sherif was cast out by the ill-intentioned Nigerian bloggers.

