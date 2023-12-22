Stonebwoy has thrown his weight behind the Ghana government's decision to legalise "wee" for industrial use

He registered his support while answering Bola Ray's inquiry about his smoking habits

The musician also shared his hopes of Indian hemp becoming legal for consumption soon

Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy was a guest on Bola Ray's esteemed show Starr Chat yesterday, December 21, 2023.

Stonebwoy and the presenter had an extensive and heartfelt conversation ahead of the musician's upcoming stadium concert.

A video of their interview, which was shared online, has garnered significant traction as Stonebwoy discussed his smoking habits with Bola Ray.

Stonebwoy swerves question about smoking "wee" Photo source: Twitter/Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy swerves questions about his smoking habits

Stonebwoy's dodgy response to Bola Ray's question on whether he smokes has gotten many fans talking.

"More fire and flames. Blazing. The reality is that we thank the government for legalising the substance for industrial use," Stonebwoy said as he responded to Bola Ray's question on the Starr Chat show.

In July this year, Ghana passed the law to allow for the cultivation of Indian hemp for industrial and health purposes.

According to Stonebwoy, the government's approval of the plant for industrial use demands commendation and can be a precedent for individual consumption.

In the interview with Bola Ray, he predicted the recreational use of Indian hemp would be legalised in Ghana soon enough.

Netizens react to Stonebowy's dodgy response on

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Stonebwoy's response to his recreational Indian hemp use.

@Elikemgad said:

Fanfool we serious one herh

@GatesDeroy29 wrote:

Useless questions

@SherryFord82398 commended:

I like how Stonebwoy answers the questions! Smart ❤️

@MaziOgbonnia commented:

I'm following up

@kdavidson23 exclaimed:

He thinks he is slick

Stonebwoy calls on National Chief Imam

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Stonebwoy's readiness to fill the Accra Sports Stadium for his critically acclaimed Bhim Festival.

Ahead of this much-talked-about event, Stonebwoy visited the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sahrubutu, for his blessings and to donate some items.

Source: YEN.com.gh