Veteran Ghanaian actress Janet Ackon, a.k.a. Mama Jane, has revealed her past relationship with her late colleague Super OD.

Mama Jane said she had a love affair with the late actor at the beginning of her career that lasted for about 10 years.

In an interview with Atinka TV, the veteran actress revealed that Super OD, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 84, tricked her into the relationship.

Recounting how it all began, she stated that they went on their first date at the hotel in Adabraka, where she requested a bottle of Fanta.

Unknown to her, Super OD had laced her drink, leaving her dazed for a while. After waking up, she realised he had his way with her.

"I was I went out to a hotel with OD. When we got there, I said I would take Fanta, not knowing OD had laced my drink with a substance. I slept off only to wake up and see that he had slept with me,"

The actress further alleged that Super OD sternly warned her against any relationship with any man, especially those in the drama troupe, threatening to harm her and terminate her employment if she dared.

"He warned me not to accept any other man, especially the people we work with, because if he finds out I am dating any other man, he will beat me and sack me," she said.

Notwithstanding how their relationship started, Mama Jane credits Super OD for helping her find her feet in her acting career.

She revealed she broke up with OD and got married to her ex-husband, with whom she has two children.

