Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy announced that he is moving the venue of his December concert to the 40k seater Accra Sports Stadium

He revealed that the concert will be held on December 22, 2023, and it will be a 3-in-1 concert: Ashaiman To The World Festival, 5th Dimension Homecoming and Bhim Concert

Many Bhim Nation fans and music lovers have taken to social media to share their views on the change in venue

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has announced that he will be hosting a concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 22, 2023.

Stonebwoy's concert details. Image Credit: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy to host concert at Accra Sports Stadium

announced on his social media pages that he would be hosting his annual December concert not at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) but at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Gidigba hitmaker hopes to fill the 40,000-capacity and all-seater stadium on December 22, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Stonebwoy noted that it is a 3-in-1 concert featuring his Ashaiman To The World Festival, 5th Dimension Homecoming and Bhim Concert.

Stonebwoy announced on his Twitter page.

Stonebwoy also shared the posted on his Instagram page.

The views from Ghanaians on Stonebwoy's 3-in-1 concert this December

Many people were excited about the news as they hinted at promoting the concert to make sure the 40,000 seats at the stadium would all be filled.

@alaska_gh said:

Free show anaa?

@DelaZygote said:

We are liveeee @stonebwoy u can do this and you will do this ..we promoting with our full chest .we getting all the buses ready at every region in Ghana . We love ❤️ u and we will die for u with our last blood . #Bhim

@ShadrackAmonooC said:

So that means I have to attend two stadium shows this year. 22nd BHIM!! 25th SM4LYF!!❤️❤️

@Harmony_973 said:

Ashaiman to the World Festival, Bhim Concert, 5th Dimension HomeComing, 3 shows combined? 45K capacity let’s goooo ✅

@fa_sor_ho said:

Truth be told, @shattawalegh dey give this guy pressure adey feel u but this be no no

@NicholasDenteh said:

Will be a historical day

Wizkid fails to fill Accra Sports Stadium

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian musician Wizkid failed to fill the Accra Sports Stadium with his concert dubbed Wizkid Live Accra.

Videos showed fans leaving the stadium after Wizkid failed to perform despite the low turnout.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh