Dancehall musician Stonebwoy replied to a fan who called him out for being stingy and not following in the footsteps of his colleagues, who are known for throwing money onto their fans

Stonebwoy advised the fan to be wise and, in his reply, shared a video of the recent activity by his foundation, The Livingstone Foundation, where they threw a party for Mothers on Mother's Day and gifted them items

The banter between Stonebwoy and the fan sparked massive debate on social media

Dancehall musician Stonewboy replied to a fan who called him out for being stingy and not following him in the footsteps of his fellow dancehall musician Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal, who are known for throwing money onto fans.

Stonebwoy's reply came at the back of him expressing his displeasure with how toxic X is. He stated that there is a heavy amount of unprovoked bitterness, hate and delusional mentality on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

"The amount of unprovoked expression of bitterness, hate and delusional mentality on this app is heavy…TF why?. Repent o," Stonebwoy's message on X that started the banter on the platform.

Stonebwoy's statement sparked massive reactions from Ghanaians. However, he only replied to one fan, who called him out for being stingy and advised him to give money to his fans.

"Big bro them say your hands hard be sharing money and do giveaway we won’t drag you again please wo tr3 mu y3 den dodo Efo," the fan with the X handle @0panaa_1 replied to Stonebwoy's post.

In his reply to the fan, Stonebwoy shared a video of the special party he held for mothers and gifted them items through his foundation, The Livingstone Foundation, to celebrate them on Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, 2024, and encouraged the fan to watch it and share it with his friends.

The Gidigba hitmaker stated that he is not bothered by being trolled on social media and advised the fan to be wise in his remarks on the platform.

"Drag who? Watch this and show it to the rest.. be wise "

