Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, also known as Bola Ray, has posted an inspirational message and video to celebrate his birthday

Bola Ray, who turns 46 today, March 1st, stated that he had been through a lot of challenges in the past 365 days but has been able to survive it all

As he made his first birthday post, he hoped that this new age would bring more prosperity, good health and a good life

CEO of the EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, also known as Bola Ray, celebrates his 46th birthday today.

Bola Ray posted a video on his Instagram page showing his achievements and activities in the last 365 days.

In the video, he posed with business moguls, friends, business partners and family members.

CEO of EIB network Bola Ray celebrates his 46th birthday Photo source: @bolarayofficial

Source: Instagram

The caption in his video suggested that he had been through some challenging times in the past months and had been able to survive them. For that, he is grateful.

He added that he hopes this new age this year also brings a new era of growth, health and prosperity.

Watch Bola Ray's birthday video:

Netizens reacted to the birthday video of Bola Ray

yawdarlingmusic commented:

May you receive the greatest of joys and everlasting bliss. You are a gift yourself, and you deserve the best of everything. Happy birthday❤️❤️

he_love_ambassadors commented:

Happy birthday to you boss❤️

beckybrooks2022 commented:

Happy Birthday❤️ Boss...God richly bless you and more.

kay_wame32 commented:

Happy birthday Senior.... More blessings and wins.. Cheers

roygeneralmadcap commented:

Happy birthday Champ

Source: YEN.com.gh