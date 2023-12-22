Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artiste Stonebwoy has opened up about what forgiveness means to him

He was speaking in a recent interview on Starr FM in Accra

Stonebwoy asserted that forgiving someone benefits you more than them

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has opened up in a recent interview about what it means to forgive someone. He made an appearance on Starr Chat hosted by Bola Ray on Starr FM in Accra.

During the interview, Stonebwoy spoke extensively about his career, achievements, awards, family, and beliefs. He noted that love is the biggest commandment.

Stonebwoy says forgiveness frees from bondage. Photo Credit: @stonebwoyb. Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy speaks about forgiveness

Stonebwoy was then asked whom he would never forgive if they offended him. He said that forgiving someone is the best gift you can give to yourself. According to him, when you forgive someone, it frees you from the bondage of thought.

"If I hold myself bondage for somebody's behavior, that is why I am forgiving. So if I do forgive someone who betrays me, then I am doing good to myself."

The Wame hitmaker also noted that he believes in Karma to handle ungrateful people.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments by Ghanaians regarding the video of Stonebwoy. See some below.

blackmoore.nova said:

Stonebwoy dierr the niqqa is brilliant o

nanaakenten said:

Kindly ask Shatta Wale the same question

brodaisaac_ added:

Love is the biggest thing

mr.godwin.e added:

Love is a duty

