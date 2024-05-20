The Minority in Parliament has demanded a forensic audit of the operations of the World Bank and the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development project

The Minority in Parliament has called for a forensic audit of the operations of the World Bank’s country office regarding the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID).

The Minority says the project has been shrouded in opacity, with little to show for the huge sums spent.

GARID is expected to help improve the flood situation in Accra.

In an interview on Citi FM on May 20, the Ho West MP, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, said a forensic audit of the project was long overdue.

He said the way the project was implemented left much to be desired.

According to him, the recent approval of an additional $150 million loan facility from the World Bank for the GARID project on Friday, May 17, 2024, without evidence of previous work done, raised suspicions about the integrity of the project and those involved.

He noted that the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has submitted a petition demanding a forensic audit into the issue.

Parliament approves GARID loan

Parliament on May 17 approved the $150 million facility to finance the ongoing GARID project despite a walkout staged by the Minority in parliament following the approval of Akufo-Addo’s ministerial appointees.

The Minority attempted to block the approval of the loan facility after raising concerns about the lack of evidence showing that the money was being used for its intended purpose.

GARID is the government’s vision of improving the flood situation and solid waste management in the Greater Accra Region.

The project, when completed, is expected to reduce the impact of flood on households, businesses and workplaces located in flood-prone areas, particularly in the Odaw River basin in Accra, to enhance the economic and social development of the area.

The additional agreement is between Ghana’s government and the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group.

