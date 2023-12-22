Bhim Leader Stonebwoy caused massive traffic on the streets of Accra with the presidential arrival of Jamaican musicians 10Tik and Jahmiel

A convoy of luxury cars was used to pick up the musicians from KIA amidst the cheer of Bhim fans

Many people applauded Stonebwoy for going all out in welcoming the Jamaican musicians into the country

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy brought Accra to a standstill with how beautifully he welcomed Jamaican musicians 10Tik and Jahmiel.

Stonebwoy welcomes 10Tik and Jahmiel. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana and @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy gives 10Tik and Jahmiel a presidential welcome

Stonebwoy arrived with a convoy of luxury cars and many Bhim fans at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to welcome Jamaican musicians 10Tik and Jahmiel.

The two Jamaican musicians are set to perform at the Bhim Concert slated for December 22, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Videos from the arrival terminal at KIA showed fans chanting Stonebwoy's name and hailing him amidst the honking or car horns and the screeching of tyres.

Stonebwoy picking up Jahmiel and 10Tik from KIA ahead of his Bhim Concert.

More videos on the arrival of Jahmiel and 10Tik into the country.

Stonebwoy's wife Dr Satekla sharing videos from the grand arrival of Jahmiel and 10Tik into the country.

Ghanaians react to the videos of Stonebwoy giving 10Tik And Jahmiel a presidential welcome

Many people applauded Stonebwoy for giving the Jamaican musicians 10Tik And Jahmiel a grand welcome at KIA ahead of the Bhim Concert.

Below are some of the reactions:

qwecudon said:

The Biggest show this December can’t just wait tomorrow

direalruffsketch said:

This is what we mean by “putting in the work”

d.9nice said:

A very serious guy. He doesn’t joke with business

noughsqrilla_ oku said:

Stonebwoy always go open Shatta Wale ein eye

noughsqrilla_ said:

Stone far gone.. Wale still with the same Range Rover for over 5 years lol very soon my money sef go long pass Wale in own

eyetrackgps_ghana said:

Shatta wale dey follow with pesuado account

richman_x3 said:

International Bwoy man is doing different things now …talk and do not just nkwasia tweets from some Jons we know

Stonebwoy hails Tyrone Marhguy, gives him a special gift

In a related story about Stonebwoy's Bhim concert, YEN.com.gh reported that the dancehall musician congratulated Tyrone Marhguy after he obtained 8As in the 2023 WASSCE.

He also offered him 10 VIP tickets to his much-anticipated Bhim Festival that would be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Many people applauded Stonebwoy for the kind gesture while others congratulated Tyrone Marhguy for obtaining splendid results in the 2023 WASSCE.

