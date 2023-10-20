Stonebwoy gave an enchanting performance in Berlin as he embarked on the German leg of his UK/Europe tour

The performance mesmerised a lady from Berlin who has now vowed to learn all of Stonebwoy's songs

The artiste's fans have reacted to the video, welcoming the new superfan to the globally growing Bhimnation fanbase

Ghana's Stonebwoy continues to stride worldwide with his music and explosive performances.

His recent gig in Berlin as part of the ongoing 5th Dimension UK/Europe tour has earned the Afro-dancehall artiste a new superfan.

In a video shared on social media, the lady recounted her refreshing experience, while reviewing Stonebwoy's performance.

Stonebwoy gets a new superfan in Berlin Photo source: Twitter/Accraguyy, Instagram/Stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Lady in Berlin vows to learn all Stonebwoy songs

According to the lady, she only knew four songs prior to Stonebwoy's showdown at Berlin's Club Gretchen where the event happened.

After the show, the lady says she's looking forward to learning all of Stonebwoy's songs because no artiste has ever captivated her in the manner the Ghanaian artiste did. The new Bhimnation super fan also vowed to attend all of Stonebwoy's shows.

Stonebwoy's explosive episode in Berlin comes after the Afro-dancehall artiste's successful weekend in Brescia and Amsterdam. The artiste's next stops in Germany will be in Hamburg and Dusseldorf before the UK leg of the 5th Dimension tour kicks in.

Netizens react to video of Stonebwoy's new superfan in Berlin

Stonebwoy's fans have welcomed the new addition to the globally growing fanbase as they comment on the superfan from Berlin's reaction video.

@AlexTwum4 said

Ain’t surprised at all. Just finished running through Stone’s snap. They had maaaad fun. We welcome her to the BHIM NATION.

@itsmeabdallah72 said

She’s not just capping but spitting out the facts man!

@AccraGuyy

Fans from Berlin can’t get enough of Stonebwoy’s performance on stage. Many expressing their love of his performance & energy today.

@Wo_Maami said

you are the real GOAT! let’s make the world proud! I believe in you my idol

@OriafoBaba said

This what you gain and recognise for when you are bless and doing your thing the best.....love stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy sets eyes on nominations at the 66th Grammys

In more recent news, Yen.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy has made public his intentions for the Grammy Awards in 2024.

The artiste announced that his latest album '5th Dimension' is in consideration to be favoured by the Recording Academy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh