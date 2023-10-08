Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, a favourite of football star Mohammed Kudus, attended a match to witness Kudus' first English Premier League goal, which occurred during a 2-2 draw with Newcastle

Stonebwoy, the celebrated Ghanaian musician known to be the favourite of Ghanaian football sensation Mohammed Kudus, had a memorable moment at the stadium.

He was in attendance to witness Kudus' first-ever goal in the English Premier League during a thrilling 2-2 draw with Newcastle.

In a video shared on his Snapchat handle, Stonebwoy's excitement was palpable as he couldn't contain his emotions when Kudus found the back of the net.

Stonebwoy celebrates Kudus at stadium Photo credit: West Ham FC via Getty Images, Stonebowy via Snapchat

With unbridled enthusiasm, he was seen running around and repeatedly exclaiming, "That's my boy."

How Ghanaians reacted to Stonebowy's video

The video of Stonebwoy's ecstatic celebration quickly went viral, drawing reactions from fans and football enthusiasts alike.

Many praised the artist for his unwavering support and genuine joy for Kudus' achievement on the international football stage.

Stonebwoy's presence at the match and his jubilation appear to have further strengthened the bond between the music icon and the rising football star, showcasing the unity and pride among Ghanaians when their compatriots excel in various fields, whether it be music or sports.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy predicts 3-1 win and Kudus' double goals in West Ham vs. Newcastle match

Earlier, Stonebwoy predicted a three-one win for West Ham United against Newcastle United ahead of their match on October 8.

Stonebwoy also predicted that Ghanaian footballer Kudus would score twice against Newcastle in a video that has elicited diverse opinions.

Asamoah Gyan applauds Mohammed Kudus for first West Ham goal, predicts world-class status

In another story, former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has praised Mohammed Kudus after he scored his first West Ham goal.

Mohammed Kudus scored an 89th-minute equalizer to deny Newcastle United victory. Asamoah Gyan said Mohammed Kudus was on his way to becoming a world-class player.

