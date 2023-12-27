Yvonne Nelson has authored a cryptic post that has breathed life into her feud with Sarkodie

This comes after videos of Sarkodie performing a diss song meant for her surfaced

Netizens influenced by Yvonne's post uncovered a series of tweets by Sarkodie that make their relationship even more complicated

For the first time at Rapperholic this year, Sarkodie decided to perform "Try Me", a song recorded to spite Yvonne Nelson.

Videos of the said performance made rounds online as fans referenced the fallout between Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie.

Yvonne Nelson authored a cryptic tweet, stoking the flames for netizens eager to fish out new perspectives for the feud between the Ghanaian entertainers.

Yvonne Nelson's post sets Sarkodie up for ridicule Photo source: Twitter/Sarkodie, Twitter/Yvonnenelsongh

Source: Twitter

Yvonne Nelson allegedly chastises Sarkodie again

Yvonne Nelson's post didn't reference Sarkodie directly using "Opana" in place of the rapper, whom she accused earlier in her book of neglecting her when she was pregnant.

Her new cryptic post talks about "Opana's" habit of luring girls to a beach house in Nungua and eating Jollof with fried eggs.

The post incited scores of Sarkodie's fans who took to social media to deduce implications after comparing Yvonne Nelson's tweet to old posts from Sarkodie.

Netizens dig up Sarkodie's past posts after Yvonne Nelson's cryptic tweet

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie's revived feud.

@rumpel_irving said:

Yvonne Nelson block me so ano dey enjoy the jollof she is cooking for Sarkodie this Christmas

@ellyserwaaa wrote:

The way you guys are retweeting old posts from Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie about the beach house and jollof with fried eggs

@iamWaygez remarked:

The Sarkodie old Jollof tweets dey tear me like dem catch your man with evidence oh

@hoesluvlaroi exclaimed:

Boys go dig sarkodie ein jollof tweets Eno easy othem Dey work pass cid saf

@BenopaOnyx1 added:

You check aa you go see Yvonne Nelson introduced the men she met to YN jollof and now wants to victimize only Sarkodie for eating the jollof hmm

Yvonne Nelson flaunts luxurious lifestyle on plane

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Yvonne Nelson as she relishes her luxurious lifestyle lounging in a plane.

The star actress and educator shared the lavish moment of her on a plane online, attracting scores of remarks from her over seven million fans on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh