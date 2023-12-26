Rapper Sarkodie has joined the long list of Ghanaian celebrities who have flocked to Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

In a video, he sings along with Aduonum as she performs one of his hit songs, Saara, which features vocalist Efya

Fans and online users have watched Sarkodie and Afua's moment several times, and some have given remarks

Rapper Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, has added his name to the tall list of Ghanaian celebrities who have thronged the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

His presence was felt when he arrived and stood next to Afua to encourage her audacious ambition of inking her name in the Guinness World Records (GWR).

Sarkodie storms Akwaaba Village to support Afua's sing-a-thon Guinness World Records attempt. Photo credit: @degraft_anti.

Aduonum began her sing-a-thon attempt to break Indian Sunil Waghmare's 105-hour Guinness World Record of an individual's longest singing marathon. She has received massive support from Ghanaians and celebrities since she commenced on Sunday, December 24.

Aside from Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Becca, Fella Makafui, Nana Ama McBrown, and other entertainers have been to the venue to support Aduonum.

Watch the video of Sarkodie below:

How folks reacted to the clip of Sarkodie

@Queen_jones98 mentioned:

King has to be there.

@kojo21776645 said:

Lovely.

Afua Asantewaa rocks an African print dress and no makeup for Day 1 of sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum began her official Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt in a stylish African print dress with three-quarter sleeves.

The classy ball gown was designed with gold silk fabric that complimented her melanin skin.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum opted to do the live broadcast with her bare face, no makeup, and no earrings as she performed hit songs from top female musicians, namely Becca Adina, Wendy Shay, Sefa and the late Ebony Reigns, for the first two hours.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum gives fans a teaser ahead of sing-a-thon

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum shared an excerpt of her upcoming performance with her followers.

She announced her intention to break the record on December 8, 2023, at the Electroland Stores in Accra. The announcement was anything but a flop; hundreds of people, including media houses, potential sponsors, friends and family, were present to support and wish her well.

