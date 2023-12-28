Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's official Guinness World Record attempt has taken Ghana by storm

The Ghanaian is on her fourth day inching closer to 100 hours of singing Ghanaian songs

Video of Afua's health team massaging her tired feet with hot water reinvigorates fan support for her

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's official Guinness World Record attempt at the longest signing marathon ever has arguably become the biggest event on Ghana's December calendar this year.

Yesterday, Afua clocked in 96 hours of singing Ghanaian songs since her attempt started on December 24, 2023, at the Akwaaba village.

Netizens have constantly marvelled at how her team continues to employ new strategies to fuel her through all the tiredness.

Afua's team massages her legs with hot water

Afua's team at the Akwaaba village has been on the go since the attempt began and can be credited for her progress so far.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team had to resort to hot water to alleviate the stress in her toted feet.

A member of the team briefly massaged Afua's feet ramping up her motivation to continue her quest.

Her voice and demeanour instantly shot up, thrilling fans who have been urging her on since December 24 when .

Netizens hails Afua and her team for their resilience

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as netizens talked about Afua's resilience.

@BenjaminArcton said:

What a determination by her. I feel sleepy but can't do so because I am watching her on TV praying she breaks the record.

@Energie_tinz wrote:

Kudos to her team they’ve been very supportive

@ktwels remarked:

She is determined to go far

@PeterQuamhe exclaimed:

Chale E no dey ground.

@NaaBardina added:

Eii Yehowah this is not easy oooo #afuaasantewaasingathon complete the task you can do it

Sarkodie joins Afua to lend his support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted Sarkodie at Akwaaba Village where Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Sing-a-thon attempt is being staged in Accra.

The Ghanaian rapper went to the venue with high spirits to cheer Afua on and even joined her in the booth during one of her breaks.

