Mr Eazi, in a video, was spotted at Efua Asantewaa's singing marathon, showing his support with his presence

Efua Asantewaa, a gifted Ghanaian singer, has embarked on a journey to write her name in the record books of the Guinness World Records with her sing-a-thon.

Nigerian Musician Mr Eazi Supports Afua Asantewaa Photo Source: afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: TikTok

Asantewaa is attempting to break the record for the longest individual singing marathon, a feat that requires not only an exceptional vocal range but also an extraordinary level of stamina and determination.

The event has garnered massive support from Ghanaians, with many individuals and celebrities attending to show their support. Among the notable attendees was Mr Eazi, a prominent figure in both Nigeria and Ghana.

In a video that has since gone viral, Mr Eazi was spotted at the singing marathon, his presence serving as a form of support for the resilient Ghaanain lady. Many people have pointed out that Mr Ezi is one of the few Nigerians to support the Ghanaian lady.

Mr Eazi warms hearts

YEN.com.gh has compiled some interesting comments from social media users.

anowa_anowa said:

Mr.Eazi, thanks for your support , ❤️

Meracisse22 commented:

Mr. Eazi is ours.

Gh_uniform⭐️ wrote:

I was there yesterday this morning that I came home keep going higher dear we are with you

Zuzu❤️ reacted:

The guy is just simple Is boy Eazi

Nageline Morgan wrote:

Ghana musician really did well. proud Ghanian

Daniel Owoahene Acheampong said:

I was sad seeing her just at the end of the first 24 hours. I felt she wouldn't be able to push through. Glory be to God, I'm happy seeing her now

Asamoah Gyan supports her

In another story, Asamoah Gyan was at Afua Asantewaa's singing marathon on Tuesday night to show his support for the singer.

Source: YEN.com.gh