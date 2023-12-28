Kumawood actor and comedian Akrobeto got many laughing hard when he showed up to Afua Asantewaa's GWR sing-a-thon at Akwaaba Village on December 27, 2023

He held placards high up in the air, hyped the crowd as he showed his unwavering support to her

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they talked about the massive support Afua Asantewaa has received for her sing-a-thon

Akrobeto supports Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Loud cheers from supporters of Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon as Akrobeto walked into the venue has melted many hearts.

The Kumawood actor waved Afua Asantewaa and clenched his fits to signify that he wished her strength. He then got one of the motivational placards and waved it in the air.

Leaving the premises, Akrobeto left with joy as he displayed incredible dance moves in the video as the crowd cheered him on and laughed.

Video of Akrobeto raising placards and cheering on Afua Asantewaa at her GWR attmept.

Ghanaians react to the adorable video of Akrobeto supporting Afua Asantewaa

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia was moved by Akrobeto's unwavering support for Afua Asantewaa at her GWR sing-a-thon. Below are some of the heart warming comments from Ghanaians:

sista.afia said:

Am soo happy to be Ghanaian right now ❤️

stylebysnt said:

Am so emotional about this ❤️❤️ it's written on the board, "Don't stop until you get there" . This message is for all of us , we won't stop, until we get there.

atentebenhene_de_flutist said:

Wofa and his dancing moves de3 don’t go there ooo ❤️❤️

adjoa_bee said:

Please how many hours left

royjude165 said:

I'm in tears always watching this singer thon and not because of Afua's presence but rather the love Ghanaians have shown to her. Ghana is just the heart of God. ❤️❤️

that.pr3tty.diva said:

So Ghanaians we can support like this awww so proud to be a Ghanaian . Afua you’ll succeed in this journey ❤️

afya_slim said:

So she’s not going to sleep for 5 days girl you are a strong woman

naana_diya said:

Awww )see wabre y3nk)it's not easy to be a celebrity wofa to the whole wiasee

yhaw_thurzdaes said:

In fact Ghanaians are very nice people chai see support ♥️

Photo of Afua Asantewaa in tears and a swollen throat goes viral

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a photo of Afua Assantewaa in tears and with a swollen throat went viral online as many prayed for strength for her to beat the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual

The touching picture was captured by Ghanaian photographer, Dennis Temituro, on the third day of the challenge on December 27, 2023, at Akwaaba Village.

Many people continue to pray for her, while others were worried about her health and wellbeing.

