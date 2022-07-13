In 2019 AB Crentsil narrated how he escaped from beatings during a tour in the North over his controversial 'Atia' song

In the memorable recollection, the veteran musician said the song did not sit well with many Northerners as they found it demeaning

AB was tight-lipped about the incident for decades before finally opening up about how the incident occurred

Legendary High-life musician AB Crentsil has passed away, and YEN.com.gh has recollected a memorable incident that involved the late veteran. AB Crensil, in 2019, opened up about an issue he had been tight-lipped about for decades.

In an interview done by Pure Fm, AB recalled how he was almost beaten when he toured the Northern part of the country.

Photo: AB Crensil Source: myjoyonline.com

Source: Instagram

His hit record 'Atia' was quite unpopular among Northern folk due to its lyrics. They felt the song was demeaning and painted Northerners as drunkards.

The Northerners demanded AB withdraw the tune and go before the Chief with a formal apology to the people. After the controversy surrounding the tune, Ab went on a tour in the North, not knowing some folks still harboured disdain for him because of the song and had made plans to beat the legend up.

During a performance in one of the towns AB visited, chaos erupted as the people made up their minds to harm him and got violent toward himself and his crew.

According to the veteran, the people demanded he perform the 'Atia' song and that they were going to beat him regardless he performed it or not. AB, in fear of his life, managed to escape through a farm, which further enraged the angry crowd who destroyed the equipment AB and his band had brought along.

Brief Biography Of Ab Crentsil

Alfred Benjamin "A. B." Crentsil was a Ghanaian musician. He was one of the biggest contemporary Ghanaian vocalists of his time. Crentsil won numerous Ghanaian music awards, including the Fontomfrom Evergreen Award, a special honour bestowed upon a musician with 15–20 years of continuous music experience.

He was a member of the legendary ''Sweet Talks'' band. AB has won a lot of awards for his immense work over the years. The veteran died on 13th July 2022.

