Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has opened up about her relationship with dancehall star Shatta Wale

Ever since videos of the two hit the internet, she has been asked countless times whether they've had sex before

Efia Odo, in a video, finally responded to her critics

Popular Ghanaian socialite, video vixen and songstress Efia Odo has finally reacted to long-standing claims that she's had sex with Shatta Wale. The rumours have been swelling since a video of the two in bed hit social media.

They became more pervasive after Shatta gifted Efia $50,000 for her birthday. Efia Odo has finally shut down the circulating rumours in a yet-to-be-aired episode of her TV show GH Queens.

Efia Odo finally responds to rumours of dating Shatta Wale Photo Source: Getty Images/@efiaodo on Instagram

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo debunks rumours of sleeping with Shatta Wale

In answering the question about her relationship with the dancehall artiste, Efia Odo acknowledged that she had been asked the question so often that she was now tired of it. The socialite admitted to having been in the same bed with Shatta Wale but strongly denied sleeping with him.

"If I want to sleep with a man, I will sleep with a man. But me and Charles, we can be in bed together and he won't touch me."

The video was a trailer for the new season of her TV show, which airs on DSTV. The series features known faces like Hajia4Reall.

Ghanaians react to Efia Odo's video

Netizens have shared their reactions to the post of Efia Odo. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

remy_opare said:

Please

sunjra added:

Fire for fire

philla2 said:

Fire ooo

mensahmaureen added:

Please next season add Maali to it

jessicablog said:

I love Michy

afia_bakope said:

This is so funny

greenstreetvines added:

She's so obsessed

