Afua Asantewaa has praised Ghanaian comedian DKB for being the first celebrity to attend her sing-a-thon

According to Afua, DKB set the pace for other public figures to follow suit and throw their weight behind her

Ghanaians have praised DKB for being supportive and hailed other celebrities who have also backed Afua

Afua Asantewaa, a singer who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, praised Ghanaian comedian DKB for being the first celebrity to attend her sing-a-thon.

Afua Asantewaa Praises DKB Photo Source: afuasantewaasingathon, dkbghana

Source: Instagram

She said DKB set the pace for other public figures to follow suit and throw their weight behind her. She made the statement in a Facebook post, giving the popular comedian his flowers.

Afua Asantewaa's pursuit of the Guinness World Record has drawn in massive support from Ghanaians. The sing-a-thon has brought unity, with both ordinary individuals and celebrities making their way to the Akwaaba Village to show solidarity with Afua.

Afua Asantewaa started her singing marathon on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and aims to sing for over 105 hours, breaking the current record held by Sunil Waghmare from India.

The singer received massive support from Ghanaians, with many individuals and celebrities attending the event to show their solidarity and encouragement. The event is being live-streamed on various social media platforms and broadcasted on some local radio and television stations. Her Post Is Here.

DKB gets praised

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Don Ashes wrote:

Big ups DKB

Rashad Ginola wrote:

Big Ups DKB

Klu Adjoa Sefakor reacted:

God bless him even more

Nana Oseadeayo Tulliver wrote:

He is a gem. May God bless him and yourself for recalling what he has done for you. Gratitude is a must.

Mr Eazi supports Afua Asantewaa

In another story, Mr Eazi, in a video, was spotted at Afua Asantewaa's singing marathon, showing his support with his presence.

Afua Asantewaa is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for longest singing marathon by an individual.

The lady has received massive support from Ghanaians, with many individuals and celebrities attending the event to show support.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh