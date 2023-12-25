Afua Asantewaa Washington, a Ghanaian lady, is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon

At her singing marathon, she performed Shatta Wale's Freedom and the crowd present at the event was super excited

Many Ghanaians have shown their support for Afua Asantewaa and are hoping she will be able to break the record

Talented Ghanaian songstress Afua Asantewaa Washington is making waves with her attempt to secure a spot in the Guinness World Records for the longest individual singing marathon.

She organized a live singing event on Sunday, December 24, 2023, where she began her journey, and she thrilled her audience with a performance of Shatta Wale's hit song, Freedom, during the singing marathon. The energy at the singing marathon was incredible as the crowd erupted with excitement, cheering on Afua as she sang song after song for over 20 hours.

The lady has received incredible support from Ghanaians present at the event and on social media. Friends, family, and fans alike gathered to witness this extraordinary endeavour.

Afua Asantewaa wows Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bismark Opoku said:

Keep going higher Afua. The sky is your limit.

THEONLYSINGLEMAN IN GH commented:

Christmas party give to us our QUEEN

feliciatengan said:

i really like the way she song most of the song

Maame yaa♥️ reacted:

Her own personal concert o,Wish her all the best!!

Temperature said:

Paaaaaa paaaa paaaa ❤️❤️❤️am very happy seeing this ❤️❤️❤️with this love it can cover the negativity

Mørris Gh wrote:

Anyone silently saying the tongues backup in the original song?

Vee -Chive07 said:

I can see myself, it was fun throughout ❤,I just got home after 2 am

Afua Asantewaa's African print

In another story, Ghanaian event organiser Afua Asantewaa Aduonum impressed her fans with her outfit selection for the sing-a-thon on December 24, 2023.

The beautiful and hardworking woman looked regal in an African print dress and her signature short hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on the Instagram live video, wishing her the best of luck.

