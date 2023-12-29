A lady was spotted with a pitch-black heir at Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon, with many Ghanaians marvelling at the amount of dye she used

The lady who was cheering Afua Asantewaa on was recorded on camera by another supporter in the crowd

The video sparked funny reactions as folks could not believe the amount of dye she used, teasing her

A Ghanaian lady with pitch-black hair has gone viral on social media after she was spotted at Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon, a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

The lady was busily cheering Afua Asantewaa on at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, where the sing-a-thon was taking place. She was secretly recorded on camera by another supporter in the crowd, who shared the video online.

The video sparked funny reactions as folks could not believe the sheer amount of dye she used for her hair, which looked almost unnatural. Some of the comments on the video were hilarious, as folks made a meme out of the lady.

The lady, however, seemed oblivious to the attention and was focused on supporting Afua Asantewaa, who is trying to break the record of 105 hours of non-stop singing held by Indian Sunil Waghmare.

Ghanaian lady goes viral

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@ama_precious commented:

Ghana are u sure this heaven we will go some..eii

Cyprian.Wealth reacted:

she went to yomoland before coming

aduanabaakosuaqua commented:

Wei derrrrrr densinkran paaaaaa ooo

isaacamen238 wrote:

Ladies and gentlemen men ,let’s welcome the Yomo ambassador to akwaaba village

iamrashida said:

Yomo o Thon

Lady carries matress to sing-a-thon

In another story, a Ghanaian woman was at the Akwaaba Village with her mattress, pillow and bucket to support Afua Asantewaa.

The happy older woman said she planned to sleep at the venue to support Afua Asantewaa throughout the singing marathon.

The lady wished Afua all the best and prayed that she would make Ghana proud, warming hearts on social media.

