Afua Asantewaa: Ghanaian Lady Spotted With Pitch Black Hair At Sing-a-thon "Too Much Dye"
- A lady was spotted with a pitch-black heir at Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon, with many Ghanaians marvelling at the amount of dye she used
- The lady who was cheering Afua Asantewaa on was recorded on camera by another supporter in the crowd
- The video sparked funny reactions as folks could not believe the amount of dye she used, teasing her
A Ghanaian lady with pitch-black hair has gone viral on social media after she was spotted at Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon, a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest singing marathon by an individual.
The lady was busily cheering Afua Asantewaa on at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, where the sing-a-thon was taking place. She was secretly recorded on camera by another supporter in the crowd, who shared the video online.
The video sparked funny reactions as folks could not believe the sheer amount of dye she used for her hair, which looked almost unnatural. Some of the comments on the video were hilarious, as folks made a meme out of the lady.
The lady, however, seemed oblivious to the attention and was focused on supporting Afua Asantewaa, who is trying to break the record of 105 hours of non-stop singing held by Indian Sunil Waghmare.
Ghanaian lady goes viral
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Lady carries matress to sing-a-thon
In another story, a Ghanaian woman was at the Akwaaba Village with her mattress, pillow and bucket to support Afua Asantewaa.
The happy older woman said she planned to sleep at the venue to support Afua Asantewaa throughout the singing marathon.
The lady wished Afua all the best and prayed that she would make Ghana proud, warming hearts on social media.
Source: YEN.com.gh