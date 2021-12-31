Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Mrs Annica Nsiah Apau, have been voted as the best celebrity couple in Ghana in 2021

The couple was voted number one by YEN.com.gh's followers in the 2021 YEN Readers Choice Awards

Mr and Mrs Okyeame came first ahead of Stonebwoy and Louisa, Medikal and Fella, and Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess

Award-winning rapper Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica, have emerged as the number one celebrity couple in Ghana for the year 2021.

Okyeame Kwame and Annica were adjudged the best in the 2021 YEN Readers Choice Awards. The two were nominated alongside Stonebwoy and his wife, Louisa, Sarkodie and his wife, Tracy, and Medikal and Fella Makafui.

After the vote, Mr and Mrs Okyeame, as the couple is affectionately known, won convincingly. Stonebwoy and Louisa, Medikal and Fella, and Sarkodie and Tracy, followed respectively.

The YEN Readers Choice Awards is an annual poll YEN.com.gh holds for its followers to select their best entertainers for the year within various categories. The 2021 edition is the second time.

Below is the result of the poll as posted on YEN.com.gh's Facebook page:

Fans reactions and reasons for their respective votes

A number of the voters had reasons for their choices. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions.

Yussif Zakaria said:

"Mr and Mrs Okyeame Kwame. They are the best couple and their combination says it all. Keep soaring Okyeame."

Nana Efya Aboraah Sika said:

"Mr and Mrs Frimpong afa.... the vibe alone."

Makafui Y Mawuta said:

"1st ,i will go for Mr and Mrs Okyeame because of the longevity of their union. They are such a wonderful couple to study for good married life. My 2nd place goes to Mr and Mrs Satekla , Even though their union is just few years old they've proven to be nice couple so far. My 3rd goes to Mr and Mrs Addo they are also doing well. And the 4th place goes to Mr and Mrs frimpong."

Naya Rights said:

"This one de3 my very own Mr and Mrs Addo awe p)t)))... I don't normally see them together mpo."

Deli Berry said:

"Mr and mrs setakle bhim empire."

Obaa Yaa Nana Yaa said:

"They are my family crush i really do love them both i don't know what i will do if i meet the sending them a lot of hugs @ Okyeame Kwame family."

