Ghanaian media personality and events planner, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is on course to become the new Guinness World Record holder for the longest singing marathon.

Her attempt began on December 24, 2023, at the Akwaaba village with cheers from Ghanaian

Yesterday, she unofficially pipped the current record holder Sunil Wghmare after having crossed 105 hours with her attempt.

Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon chalks 120 hours Photo source: Twitter/TheKomlaadom

Source: Twitter

Afua powers GWR attempt into Day 6

Today, Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon attempt entered into its sixth day with more cheers from Ghanaian fans.

After achieving her contracted target yesterday, this now brings the attempt to over 120 hours, which is most likely enough to make her the new champion after a thorough review from the Guinness World Record team.

However, the Ghanaian is yet to bring the attempt to a halt. In a video published this dawn, she was heard saying "I am not even sleeping, champions don't sleep" as the attempt continued.

Netizens laid Afua for her attempt

YEN.com.gh gathered free reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Afua's Sing-a-thon enters into the sixth day.

serwaa_obiri said:

Afua you are tough lady and have learnt from you that with determination ,commitment and resilience dreams are possible and can come through..kudos this is just the

nayaafriqa wrote:

The way I’m waiting for her kids to go see her erh

carlysiabbrown observed:

She looks stronger than before .

kwabenatrustee1 exclaimed:

Here we go girl

jaclyd remarked:

So proud of you Afua

brimag_cosmetics added:

She's having fun although she's so tired

ali_gh_barber commented:

Low key this girl has really entertain Ghanaians ,we wish to have this every Christmas ❤️

Afua's sing-a-thon unites Ghanaians in an unusual fashion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh documented a few moments of Ghanaians going out of their way to support Afua Asantewaa's singathon attempt.

A woman was spotted cooking Jollof on a portable stove she brought along with her to the Akwaaba village to support Afua.

Source: YEN.com.gh