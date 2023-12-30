Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido and Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy shared a rare bromance in a video

The two acclaimed entertainers met at the Ace Nightclub Ghana in Accra, where they exuded sweet vibes like true friends

Fans have populated the comments section of the clip on Instagram, where they expressed admiration for the pair

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido and Ghanaian dancehall music giant Stonebwoy shared a rare kiss when the duo met at the Ace Nightclub Ghana in Accra.

The two acclaimed musicians exuded adorable vibes, with Davido looking visibly overjoyed during the encounter.

Davido kisses Stonebwoy in video. Photo credit: ghhyper1.

Source: Instagram

Sweet bromance between Davido and Stonebwoy

Davido, a Grammy Award nominee, and his 30BG Crew arrived in Ghana for the AfroFuture Festival. He subsequently spent time with his team at the nightclub, where he linked up with Stonebwoy.

Davido grabbed Stonebwoy by the neck during the encounter and swiftly kissed him. Both musicians seemed overly excited and comfortable with the rare bromance.

Fans equally loved the vibe between the African music giants, as many gushed over the heartwarming moment after their cute video surfaced online.

Watch the clip below:

How fans reacted to bromance between Davido and Stonebwoy

Netizens who went under the video gushed over the duo.

Sheil_aaa2 asked:

Eii, why he wan kiss am?

Younginliving1 indicated:

Lol, Davido gotta stay outta America it is rubbing off too much .

Zico_pounds007 commented:

Baddest OBO 001❤️.

Bhim_bright commented:

Deep love from both .

Realmimibankz reacted:

Those two are a vibe. I love them ❤️.

Source: YEN.com.gh