Media General presenter Berla Mundi captured heartwarming moments when she attended the Bhim Concert by Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy

The moments where she sways her hair and right hand as she grooved to singer Sefa's performance were filmed

Fans who have watched her enthralling video many times on X complimented her with sweet remarks

Media personality Berla Mundi eased stress at the fifth Dimension Homecoming edition of the Bhim Concert on Friday, December 22.

The Media General presenter attended the much-anticipated event in a casual outfit at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Berla Mundi dances to Sefa's thrilling song at Bhim Concert. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

In a video on X, she gave fans a glimpse of her fun moments at the concert, where she appeared so excited.

The media personality was captured dancing while singer Sefa was performing. Berla Mundi swayed her hair and threw her right hand in the air as she grooved to the song.

At the time of this report, more than 21,000 people, including fans, had seen the enthralling clip.

Watch the clip below:

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments here.

@SuroNipa_OmarhB said:

Miss Berla, please take care of yourself, wai.

@eddiee_UTD commented:

Ei Berla, wow.

@goodluckkwami27 commented:

All work and no play makes Ms. Mundi a dull lady. Best dancer of the night.

@Nana_osborn396 said:

Mundi forever.

@LhordDignity reacted:

Small nyash dey shake.

@junaidalhassan3 indicated:

Thought I saw someone at Kempinski who looked like you around midnight. That was you, then.

@Rica_daiz indicated:

I'm happy you're having lots of fun tonight. Don't forget to halla me after. Party after party, you nuh.

Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, and other musicians thrill fans at Bhim Concert

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Sports Stadium came alive with ecstatic performances from Stonebwoy and other talented musicians during the former's 2023 Bhim Concert.

Reports indicate that over 35,000 fans and eventgoers attended the fifth Dimension Homecoming edition at the 40,000-capacity stadium on Friday, December 22.

When Stonebwoy stepped on the stage at his event, he delivered an astounding live band performance and thrilled fans with his popular songs on the night.

Shatta Wale and other musicians perform at Planning and Plotting

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the much-publicised Plotting and Planning concert with Ghanaian rapper Medikal happened at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Saturday, December 16.

Top-tier Ghanaian artistes such as Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, Wendy Shay and other acclaimed musicians mounted the stage to thrill patrons.

When the renowned musicians ascended the stage, they moved the audience with back-to-back bangers. Shatta Wale and Medikal emanated heartwarming energy and vibes when the former appeared on stage to perform.

