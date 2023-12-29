Davido was announced as one of three headliners to take the stage at AfroFuture this year

The Nigerian musician has been spotted in Ghana, arriving in grand style with his 30BG crew ahead of his performance

Thrilled fans throng to the comment section of the video, saying they can't wait to see him in action

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has arrived in Ghana with an entourage from his 30BG record label.

The musician is set to perform on day two of this year's AfroFuture festival in Accra.

His arrival has reinvigorated the anticipation of revellers as they look forward to Davido's performance at the AfroFuture festival.

Davido lands in Ghana for AfroFuture 2023 Photo source: Instagram/GHHyper

Davido screams Akwaaba as he lands in Ghana for AfroFuture 2023

Davido arrived in Ghana casually feeling at home as the country his successful trips in the past always made him feel at home.

His entry was captured by a Ghanaian social media blogger and one of his personal favourites, GH Hyper.

Upon seeing the crowd cheering him on at the airport, Davido hysterically started to shout "Akwaaba," as seen in the video of his arrival.

The term, which means welcome in the local Akan dialect, is supposed to come from the host while the visitor responds with "Medaase," meaning "Thank You."

In high spirits, the musician and his team entered a number of cars waiting for them on arrival.

Netizens react to Davido's entry to Ghana for AfroFuture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they commented on Davido's arrival.

dj__blavo said:

What is Davido looking for? He turn head 100 times

joe_felix_akroku wrote:

Nigerians dey see ghana different from how we dey see am anaa?

mz_millaa remarked:

But Davido fine ooo

gh_cooler added:

Hyper make sure you take him to akwaaba Village cos he has to pay homage.

Davido lauds Stonebwoy's wife for her warm reception

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Davido's previous visit to Ghana, almost a month ago, when he was hosted by Stonebwoy at his home.

After enjoying a warm reception, Davido took to social media to hail Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, with significant praise, referencing the sumptuous local food he was served.

