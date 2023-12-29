Stonebwoy hosted a house party after his successful and critically acclaimed stadium concert in Accra

Jamaican artistes, 10Tik and Jahmiel were in attendance as well as Ghana youngster, Larusso

Stonebwoy's wife was seen serving her party guests at home with a gleeful smile and having a good time dancing

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall musician Stonebwoy achieved his dream after he sold the 40k capacity Accra Sports stadium.

The much talked about event happened on December 22 with Stonebwoy's Jamaican collaborators 10Tik and Jahmielin in attendance alongside a host of Ghanaian artistes including Larruso.

After the show, the two Jamaicans, Jahmiel and 10Tik together with Ghanaian music prodigy Larruso thronged to Stonebwoy's home where the party happened.

House party at Stonebwoy's house connects family to artistes

Stonebwoy is gearing up to release a remix of his Dancehall hit "Overlord" with Larruso, Jahmiel and 10Tik.

As the collaborators recorded their verse in Stonebwoy's home studio, a party in his backyard was brewing.

The artistes were seen having fun courtesy of the warm reception dished out by Stonebwoy's wife who was seen serving party guests.

In a video from the party shared by Dr Louisa, Stonebwoy's two children together with his younger brother were also seen in high spirits making merry with their guests.

Netizens laud Stonebowy's wife for her reception

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they commented on Stonebwoy's house party.

ismaila3707 said:

You are an ambassador for your husband

marklee_nana_yeboah_ wrote:

Behind every successful stone bwoy there's a certain beautiful and successful Dr Louisa ♥️

tiyos_beautybank commended:

It’s how you hold your family for me. bless You

princetfo exclaimed:

Allah next year sis in law I'm there in full living color

Stonebwoy's wife hailed by Davido

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Davido's previous visit to Ghana and his visit to Stonebwoy's home.

The Nigerian superstar, Davido after enjoying the warm reception delivered by Stonebwoy's wife took to social media to shower her with praises making specific reference to the food served.

