The fifth Dimension Homecoming edition of the Bhim Concert came off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 22

Stonebwoy received support from performers such as Kofi Kinaata, Pappy Kojo, Guru, 10TIK, and Jahmiel, who stepped on the stage to delight patrons

YEN.com.gh highlights some of the thrilling videos of the performances making the rounds on social media

The Accra Sports Stadium came alive with ecstatic performances from Stonebwoy and other talented musicians during the former's 2023 Bhim Concert.

Reports indicate that more than 35,000 fans and eventgoers attended the fifth Dimension Homecoming edition at the 40,000-capacity stadium on Friday, December 22.

Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, and other musicians perform at Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

When Stonebwoy stepped on the stage at his event, he delivered an astounding live band performance and thrilled fans with his popular songs. There was never a dull moment.

Besides the event organiser, musicians such as Kofi Kinaata, Pappy Kojo, Guru, Rass Kuuku, Sefa, and other artistes delighted patrons. Jamaican performers 10TIK and Jahmiel equally entertained fans with their hit songs on the night.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the videos from the well-attended concert below:

1. Stonebwoy thrills fans at his Bhim Concert.

2. The moment Jamaican musician Jahmiel joined Stonebwoy on stage at the Bhim Concert.

3. Kofi Kinaata thrills fans at the Bhim Concert.

3. Pappy Kojo brings joy to fans at the Bhim Concert.

Shatta Wale and other musicians perform at Planning and Plotting

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the much-publicised Plotting and Planning concert with Ghanaian rapper Medikal happened at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Saturday, December 16.

Top-tier Ghanaian artistes such as Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, Wendy Shay and other acclaimed musicians mounted the stage to thrill patrons.

When the renowned musicians ascended the stage, they moved the audience with back-to-back bangers. Shatta Wale and Medikal emanated heartwarming energy and vibes when the former appeared on stage to perform.

