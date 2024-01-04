Chef Faila's husband, Lt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, revealed that his wife underwent military-style training, enhancing her ability to cook for over 144 hours

He confidently predicted Chef Faila's success in breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, citing her unique training

Captain Agyei highlighted Chef Faila's extraordinary skills and dedication as critical factors contributing to her potential record-breaking achievement

Chef Faila's husband, Capt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei spoke for the first time. He gave reasons why he believes his wife can cook for over 120 hours to break the world's longest cooking time record.

Capt. Adjei said his wife underwent military-style training before undertaking her extraordinary culinary journey.

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Capt. Agyei, proud husband to Chef Faila, shared that his wife possesses the extraordinary ability to cook for over 144 hours, surpassing Alan Fisher’s record of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Capt. Agyei expressed confidence that Chef Faila's unique training, combined with her passion for cooking and fitness, positions her to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Captain Agyei revealed that he trained his wife using military techniques, enhancing her endurance and efficiency in the kitchen.

He attributed Chef Faila’s cooking ability for extended periods to this specialized training. The proud husband highlighted her unique training and her passion for cooking and fitness as key factors contributing to her success in surpassing existing records.

According to Captain Agyei, Chef Faila routinely engages in nonstop cooking sessions lasting an impressive 24 hours when fulfilling client orders. This dedication and stamina, honed through military-style training, have become instrumental in her quest to set a new world record.

