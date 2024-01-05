American rapper Ja Rule has shared his plans to build a school in Ghana

The rapper took to social media to make the announcement shortly after going public with his new deal

Ghanaian netizens stormed the comment section of his announcement post with suggestions and well-wishes

American rapper Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr, known by his stage name Ja Rule, has announced his intentions to build a school in Ghana.

The New York City-based rapper sparked excitement as he posted the news on his official X account yesterday, January 4, 2023.

His plans have been well received so far by fans in Ghana who thronged to the comment section of the post to urge him on.

Ja Rule adds Ghana to his big 2024 plans

The legendary rapper began 2024 on a high note. This year, Ja Rule has reportedly signed a new label deal potentially worth $100 million, which many fans find hard to believe, considering his past affiliations with scandals like the luxurious Fyre Festival, which never happened.

Reports also indicate that Ja Rule will release an album in 2024, after over a decade of starving his fans.

The rapper's plans for Ghana are part of an explosive year for him, and Ghanaian netizens can't wait for it to unfold, especially as the country continues to hoist its Beyond The Return flag high.

Netizens react to Ja Rule's announcement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they commented on Ja Rule's plans to build a school in Ghana.

@bardman233 said:

The Motherland will be proud of you

@SmylyThe3rd wrote:

Name it Ja Skul or we riot

@bigApple_realty remarked:

Ghana appreciate your effort my brother

@Selorm66 added:

Come to Kpando Ghana .We'll offer you free land to build the school.

