US Based on Ghanaian- comedian Michael Blackson is back in Ghana after a short while away from the country

The comedian was spotted at his educational complex in Ghana, having a tour of the investment

Videos captured during his tour, show the celebrated comedian bonding with young Ghanaian pupils

Hollywood comedian, Michael Blackson, commissioned his ultra-modern educational complex in his hometown in January 2023.

As part of the comedian's return to the country, he visited the educational complex to assess its progress.

In a video making rounds online, Michael Blackson was seen inspecting the facility and interacting with teachers present.

Michael Blackson plays Ampe and football with his pupils

According to Michael Blackson, his inability to get access to quality education during his days as a young boy in Ghana influenced his decision to build the school.

The school situated in Agona Nsaba, his hometown in the Central Region will grant underprivileged kids free quality education as a token of appreciation for the town's contribution to his life and success.

On his latest visit to the school, the actor decided to spend quality time with the pupils.

In a sighted by Yen.com.gh, the successful Hollywood celebrity was seen interacting with the kids and playing with them as they engaged in games like Ampe, football and basketball.

Netizens react to Michael Blackson's visit to Agona Nsaba

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as netizens praised Michael Blackson for his dedication to the project.

@_ksante said:

The kids will be so excited seeing their school owner playing with them

@StaggarSterllin wrote:

All the rich people for the states for come & help from their heart & forget the government

@AkwasiMacarti exclaimed:

After a year on, hope everything is in good shape? Because we and wanna maintenance culture de3, hmm!!

@baobab_psc remarked:

This is so beautiful to watch.

@KiloDeltaLima added:

Goosebumps all over my body, watching this. I'm wondering how he feels....sheesh. God bless u, Michael.

Michael Blackson links up with budding Ghanaian entertainers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a meet-and-greet event between and a host of Ghana's rising comic talents.

At the event, he interacted with comic musician AY Poyoo and TikTok star, Osanju who pleaded to be taken out of the country.

