Augustine, a young Ghanaian man, has revealed how he became a millionaire at 27 by starting his own cybersecurity company.

The young entrepreneur shared his inspiring story in an interview with The School of Hard Knocks, a popular online platform that showcases the success stories of people who overcame challenges and hardships.

He said that his company grew rapidly and began making seven figures a month. He added that he was proud of his achievements and wanted to inspire other young people to follow their dreams and passions.

He also revealed that he had recently bought a new G-Wagon, which he explained was a reward for his hard work. Augustine, who is based in a foreign land, gave some words of motivation, encouraging young people to pursue their dreams.

The interview was shared by The School of Hard Knocks on TikTok and received thousands of views and comments. Many people praised the Ghanaian man for his remarkable story and congratulated him for his success. Others also said they were inspired by his story and wanted to learn more about cybersecurity.

Successful Ghanaian man inspires many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Danish said:

I'm sorry I heard 7 figures a month and choked out my water

Virginia wrote:

For his age he’s very mature and articulate.

Aaron commented:

I met Augustine like 6 months ago and I’m happy to see him doing well. Congrats bro

Ghanaian man succeeds after quitting job

Asili Coffee Purveyors Limited, a recognised coffee brand in Africa was set up by a young Ghanaian entrepreneur, John Nana Addo Francois.

From childhood, John wanted to become a banker and work in one of the top institutions in Ghana.

He achieved that but quit after 12 months to start looking for a different source of fulfilment, which has become successful.

