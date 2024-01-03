The Inspector General of Police has ushered his management staff into the new year

The video of the solemn moment was shared online by Abeiku Santana who hailed the IGP

Netizens rallied behind the media personality as they shared their thoughts about the IGP in the comments section

Ghana's Inspector General of Police, George Akufo Dampare has ushered his management staff into the new year.

In a video shared online, the IGP was seen holding hands with his management staff as they sang songs of worship together.

The video has stunned some netizens who heaped praises on the IGP for his stellar leadership of Ghana's police force.

IGP Dampare leads worship Photo Source: Facebook/Yencomgh, Facebook/AbeikuSantana

Source: Facebook

Abeiku Santana hails IGP for leading his management staff in prayers

Ghanaian media personality and tourism expert, Abeiku Santana was impressed by IGP's decision to lead his management in prayer as they commenced the year.

The host of Okay FM's flagship drivetime show, "Okwanso Dwodwo" posted the video of George Akufo Dampare hailing him for his constant efforts to unite the force.

He said, “United Ghana Police Service Management Board in Payers , Praise and worship moments led by the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare. This is so beautiful There’s always strength in unity and teamwork to pave the way for safeguarding our society…This is excellent."

Netizens react to video of Dampare leading worship at work

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts about Damapare's video.

gaiseyeliz900 wrote:

Absolutely beautiful, Unity is strength ❤️

kdbra said:

Very brilliant this man is just something else❤️

Kofi Sabasthon exclaimed:

This is the reason why i love this man soo much

Dampare forgives officers who tried to corrupt his name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about IGP Damapare's battle with a few of his senior police officers whose efforts to corrupt his reputation came to light after a mysterious tape was leaked.

After several legal proceedings and extensive investigation, the leader of the police force decided to forgive them after his name was cleared by the committee set aside to manage the issue.

