Ghanaian broadcaster Berla Mundi tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on Friday, January 5

The wedding held in Accra was a strictly private event, with no phones allowed at the venue

In one of the leaked videos, the TV3 presenter narrated how she and her sweetheart met and became lovers

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi surprised fans with news of her marriage on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Berla, known in real life as Berlynda Addadey, tied the knot with businessman David Tabi in a private wedding in Accra.

While the news of her marriage was unexpected by fans, many were happy for her, while others got curious about how the love story started.

Berla Mundi narrates how she met her husband

In a heartwarming video from the reception, Berla herself has shed some light on the genesis of her relationship with David Tabi.

According to the TV3 presenter, the path to the altar was "meant to be" because family and friends weaved their coming together without even knowing.

“…And I said I love this guy because he’s been sending me DMs for many many months… and I said this guy is actually cute but then again, I don’t like social media stuff so I didn’t really pay attention to.

“And then Naana showed me his picture and immediately I started sending messages to people asking “do you know this guy?”

“And eventually Efua’s husband who is the best man later found out that they grew up together and he married one of my best friends and then now one of my best friends who s marrying me,” she shared at their reception.

As if that was not enough, the connections did no stop there. "His mum has known my family since she was growing up," Berla added, "so there's been a connection somewhere, and here we are today."

Berla Mundi's engagement ring

The wedding of Berla comes barely six months after she was reported to have got engaged.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Berla Mundi was spotted rocking a ring on her wedding ring finger in a photo and video.

The blogger who first shared the images claimed to have information that Berla had been 'engaged' and was soon going to marry.

The photo and its caption have sparked reactions from the broadcaster's admirers on social media.

