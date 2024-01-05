TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi got married in a private wedding ceremony on Friday, January 5

While Berla and her husband had barred guests from using their phones, a video has found its way online

The leaked video showed Berla and her husband taking to the dancefloor while some guests cheered them on

Renowned broadcaster Berlynda Addadey, famously known as Berla Mundi, is off the market.

Berla Mundi tied the knot in a private ceremony in Accra on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The extremely private ceremony did not allow attendees, mainly family and friends, to use their phones at the venue.

Berla Mundi and her husband David Tabi danced at their wedding Photo source: @famebugs

For this reason, no footage emerged from the traditional wedding except for a few images and details. But in an unexpected twist, a video from Berla's wedding has emerged online.

The short video shows the TV3 presenter wearing a gorgeous white gown while her partner wore a white suit with a black bowtie.

Who is Berla Mundi's husband?

Following the news of her wedding, many Ghanaians have been left wondering who married the beautiful Berla.

YEN.com.gh checks indicate that the young man is called David Tabi. He is said to come from a wealthy family with huge interests in the mining sector in Ghana.

Apart from having a wealthy family background, Berla Mundi's husband also possesses a charming physique.

A video of him which surfaced online showed him with a fine face and a well-grown beard.

Berla Mundi's engagement ring

The wedding of Berla comes barely six months after she was reported to have got engaged.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Berla Mundi was spotted rocking a ring on her wedding ring finger in a photo and video.

The blogger who first shared the images claimed to have information that Berla had been 'engaged' and was soon going to marry.

The photo and its caption have sparked reactions from the broadcaster's admirers on social media.

