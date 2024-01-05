Berla Mundi Wedding: Video Of TV3 Presenter's Rich And Handsome Husband Pops Up
- Renowned broadcaster Berla Mundi has got married in a private ceremony in Accra on Friday, January 5
- The TV3 presenter married a young man identified as David Tabi, said to be from a wealthy family
- Details and a video of David Tabi have emerged online followed their marriage ceremony
Ghanaian broadcaster Berlynda Addadey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, is the latest newlywed in town.
The TV3 presenter got married in a traditional wedding ceremony in Accra on Friday, January 5, 2024.
The privately held ceremony only had strict security, with phones banned and a few family and friends in attendance.
Who is Berla Mundi' husband?
Following the news of her wedding, many Ghanaians have been left wondering who married the beautiful Berla.
Berla Mundi's wedding: David Tabi wins over Ghanaians with his classy outfits and beard in viral videos
YEN.com.gh checks indicate that the young man is called David Tabi. He is said to come from a wealthy family with huge interests in the mining sector in Ghana.
Berla Mundi's husband David Tabi is handsome
Apart from having a wealthy family background, Berla Mundi's husband also possesses a charming physique.
A video of him which has surfaced online shows him with a fine face and well-grown beard.
In the video, David was speaking about the experiences he had gathered with his involvement in his family's business.
